Madurai

Light engine trial conducted on Pamban bridge

A light engine being operated on a trial on Pamban rail bridge on Thursday.  

Trial run of a light engine was conducted on the century-old Pamban rail bridge after the completion of the strengthening work.

Rail traffic on the bridge was suspended from July 15 to enable the strengthening work after the continuous health monitoring system installed in the iron bridge raised an alarm.

“Strengthening work has been completed on the main membranes and as part of investigation, a light engine was run on the bridge. The reading of the sensors installed on the bridge would be studied by experts of IIT-Madras for further course of action,” a railway official said.

Suspension of train services on the bridge would continue till September 14.


