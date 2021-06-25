Plea for lift at Collector’s office

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday seeking steps to construct a lift at the Collectorate complex here.

Its president P Selvanayagam and secretary S Bhagat Singh said that thousands of people including differently-abled persons and senior citizens used to visit the Collectorate daily. As many offices and departments function in the first and second floor, persons with disability cannot reach officers including the Collector.

Several representations had been sent. The new government should at least take steps. When the DMK’s senior leader M Durai Murugan visited the district recently in his capacity as the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee, he came to know about the absence of lift. He told the officials then that as and when the DMK comes to power, the lift would be installed here, they recalled and expressed the hope that the building would have a lift soon.