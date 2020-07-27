‘Lift lockdown, allow vehicular movement’

MADURAI

27 July 2020 20:47 IST

With the lifting of the lockdown on July 31, all restrictions must be lifted and unrestricted vehicular movement should be permitted across districts in Tamil Nadu, said senior president S. Rethinavelu and president N. Jegatheesan of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry .

A press statement said that the lockdown which lasted over 130 days had caused extensive economic impairment. It has also caused substantial loss of employment. Businesspersons need to be able to travel across districts to get orders. However, restrictions can be in place where people gather in large numbers. “Hotels with accommodation and malls should be allowed to function. General public can avoid using them, since the choice is theirs. However, opening of schools and colleges may be deferred as students’ attendance is compulsory,” the press release stated.

People are adequately sensitised about adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) to safeguard themselves against COVID-19, including wearing face masks, keeping physical distances and frequently washing their hands. Since there is more awareness, restrictions must be lifted, the statement said.