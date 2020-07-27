‘Lift lockdown, allow vehicular movement’

With the lifting of the lockdown on July 31, all restrictions must be lifted and unrestricted vehicular movement should be permitted across districts in Tamil Nadu, said senior president S. Rethinavelu and president N. Jegatheesan of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry .
A press statement said that the lockdown which lasted over 130 days had caused extensive economic impairment. It has also caused substantial loss of employment. Businesspersons need to be able to travel across districts to get orders. However, restrictions can be in place where people gather in large numbers. “Hotels with accommodation and malls should be allowed to function. General public can avoid using them, since the choice is theirs. However, opening of schools and colleges may be deferred as students’ attendance is compulsory,” the press release stated.
People are adequately sensitised about adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) to safeguard themselves against COVID-19, including wearing face masks, keeping physical distances and frequently washing their hands. Since there is more awareness, restrictions must be lifted, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath