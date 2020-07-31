Madurai

Lift complete lockdown tomorrow

The complete lockdown planned for August 2, when Aadi Perukku will be celebrated, should be revoked, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Since Aadi Perukku is considered auspicious, many people who had closed down their operations due to COVID-19, have planned to restart their business on that day. The Chief Minister must lift the lockdown on August 2 to enable traders and the public to celebrate Aadi Perukku. It will in no way disturb the anti-COVID 19 efforts. Besides, movement across district borders without e-pass should be allowed, the trade body said.

