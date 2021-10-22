Lifetime Achievement Award presented

Madurai

The leading psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust & Research Foundation C. Ramasubramanian received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) here on Friday.

Two other psychiatrists M. Suresh Kumar from Chennai and Bharat Vatwani from Mumbai were also honoured for their dedicated service at the inauguration of the 54th annual conference of the society’s south zonal branch.

They were recognised as icons and idols of psychiatry who inspire the new generation to enhance the quality of mental health delivery in the community.

Dr. Ramasubramanian’s service to take psychiatric treatment to the doorsteps of those suffering from mental illnesses and his contribution in rehabilitating hundreds of beneficiaries are well known in the region. His self-effacing nature and humility with which he handles his patients was lauded by the IPS President Gautham Saha and others, who assembled for the three-day conference to discuss the way forward in psychiatric treatment, counselling and care giving especially in a post-COVID world.

He said an award that is peer-reviewed is always significant but it is not meant for an individual or an institution.

“The award is for the people whom I am serving, who are not wanted by their families or the community, who live in their world of imagination and are clueless about their future,” Dr. Ramasubramanian said.

Talking about his four decades of experience in the field, he said, in times of challenges and obstacles faced, such recognition becomes the source of strength and inspiration and gives the will power to carry on.

Two other psychiatrists T.S. Rao from Vijayawada and M.S. Reddy from Hyderabad were presented the Acharya Award.