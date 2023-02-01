Lifestyle Clinic at GRH treats young girls, women for PCOD, arthritis the most

February 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Lifestyle Clinic of the Naturopathy and Yoga Department at Government Rajaji Hospital seems to be the last resort for many patients, though, the doctors say it is for anyone willing to lead a healthier life.

With separate therapists for male and female patients, the clinic treats various ailments from fever to cancer, “except acute pain and bleeding conditions,” without prescribing drugs, said District Siddha Medical Officer P. Mariappan.

The clinic functioning under the Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department offers treatment based on the ‘pancha boothas’ that refers to the five natural elements. “It includes oil massage, acupuncture, steam therapy, therapeutic yoga, mud and wet-sheet packs etc. But the patients are not advised or forced to stop taking other medications,” he clarified.

Removing excess toxins from the body forms a major part of the treatment. It aims at increasing blood circulation and flexibility, easing constipation and boosting immunity, he added.

Women patients make a beeline

People with arthritis are the most treated at the clinic, with up to 50 patients being treated per day. “What used to be a condition for people above the age of 60 or 70 years is now prevalent among the younger population, especially among women who are above the age of 30,” said Assistant Medical Officer M. Nagarani Nachiar.

Next on the list is treatment for PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) in girls between the age of 18 and 25. “Thanks to our sedentary lifestyle, the majority of girls are from urban areas who come to us with the issue. We see around 30 such new patients every month,” she said.

Specialised abdominal massage, aroma therapy, hydrotherapy to increase blood flow in reproductive organs and specific yoga asanas are a few among the many treatments offered at the clinic for them.

Stress brings women between the age of 35 and 45 to the clinic, Dr Nachiar said and added that counselling helps. “Disturbed sleep is a vital symptom of stress and it takes a toll on their health, both physical and mental,” she added.

Dietary changes: a must

“The most crucial part of the treatment is making dietary changes since a sedentary lifestyle combined with a diet that is mostly junk, calcium or iron deficient food, results in various health ailments,” said Dr Mariappan.

Individual diet plans are devised for every patient. For patients with infertility, obesity and hormonal ailment, the doctors advise adding one raw or uncooked meal in a day consisting of 50 grams of sprouts and raw coconut, a vegetable and a fruit laced with jaggery or cane sugar as a taste enhancer.

As part of preventing iron deficiency at the root, the team also distributes natural wellness kits comprising powder made of gooseberry, curry and moringa leaves, and 100 grams of honey to girls in government schools. “It helps girls, between the age of 10 and 19 years, suffering from hormonal ailments. They are also taught yoga asanas, and lectured on personal menstrual hygiene,” said Dr Nachiar. More than 1,500 such kits have been distributed in schools and colleges in the past 1.5 years.

The clinic offers yoga sessions at the department of Oncology on Fridays and in batches for patients with diabetes and postnatal mothers on Wednesdays. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for antenatal mothers. Public can also avail the sessions.

The clinic is open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays and until noon on Sundays.