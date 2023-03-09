HamberMenu
Lifestyle changes will help keep healthy kidneys, say experts

March 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lifestyle changes such as regular physical exercise, weight management, abstinence from alcohol and a low-fat diet were necessary for healthy kidneys, doctors said here on Thursday.

Observing the World Kidney Day with the theme - ‘Kidney health for all - preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable,’ experts at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre said that kidneys could get affected due to a range of diseases. Consumption of unhygienic food and water leads to sudden and severe renal failure, diarrhoea, vomiting and sepsis.

Senior consultant and Head, Department of Nephrology K. Sampath Kumar said one in 10 adults in the country had one or other kidney ailment. Consumption of analgesics in large quantities also contributes to kidney impairment. Alcohol also damages the liver and pancreas which predispose towards kidney failure.

For prevention of kidney disease, one should drink enough water, cut back on salty foods, avoid fast food that contains phosphate additives, and eat a good portion of vegetables and fruits, and do regular but moderately-intense exercise, Dr. Sampath said.

Dr Andrew Deepak Rajiv said contemporary lifestyle disorders such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes should be effectively treated to prevent kidney disease so that effective secondary preventive methods with drugs and lifestyle adjustments can be implemented at the right time.

