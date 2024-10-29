ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle changes a major cause for stroke, say doctors

Published - October 29, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Resident Medical Officer S. Saravanan speaks at the World Strokes Day awareness programme conducted at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Stroke in young people is increasing due to various lifestyle changes such as intake of food rich in saturated fat, lack of physical activities, sleep disorder, said P.K. Murugan, Head, Department of Neurology, Government Rajaji Hospital.  

Speaking at a public awareness meeting organised at GRH on the occasion of World Stroke Day on Tuesday, Dr. Murugan, attributed these negative factors to a sedentary lifestyle because of the youth’s job nature and location.  

He highlighted the role of alteplase, a clot dissolving drug that could significantly improve recovery outcomes when administered to patients within 4.5 hours of symptom onset.  “By using this treatment, patients have a better chance of clot dissolution and recovery,” he said.  

S. Saravanan, Resident Medical Officer, said students and people of all professions should make it a habit to exercise every morning.  “Those who cannot spare time in the morning should at least exercise or play any game in the evening. Everybody must devote at least an hour for physical reading of a book. This will help prevent most of the non-communicable diseases,” he said.  

While sleep disorder leads to diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, etc., practising physical exercise and reading could help in getting a good sleep, Dr. Saravanan said.  Stroke does not come suddenly. It gives warning signals. So, by taling these precautionary steps, it could be prevented, he added. 

