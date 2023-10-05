Lifer for two

October 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A court here awarded life sentence to two brothers who murdered their brother-in-law in a property dispute.

According to prosecution, fisherman Kensila Grace, 60, of Keezha Manakkudi under Thenthamaraikulam police station had a property dispute with his sister Radhika. When Radhika’s husband Prabhu and Raj alias Stalin Raj assaulted Kensila owing to this enmity, he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrested Prabhu, Raj and five others.

District Additional Sessions Court judge Joseph Joy, while acquitting the five others, awarded life imprisonment to Prabhu and Raj on Monday and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.