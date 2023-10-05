ADVERTISEMENT

Lifer for two

October 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A court here awarded life sentence to two brothers who murdered their brother-in-law in a property dispute.

According to prosecution, fisherman Kensila Grace, 60, of Keezha Manakkudi under Thenthamaraikulam police station had a property dispute with his sister Radhika. When Radhika’s husband Prabhu and Raj alias Stalin Raj assaulted Kensila owing to this enmity, he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrested Prabhu, Raj and five others.

 District Additional Sessions Court judge Joseph Joy, while acquitting the five others, awarded life imprisonment to Prabhu and Raj on Monday and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them.

