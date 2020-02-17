Lifer for three for murdering cab driver

TIRUNELVELI

The Principal District Judge has awarded life imprisonment to three persons for murdering a cab driver.

According to prosecution, cab driver Manikandan alias Ayyappan, 30, of Irulappapuram under Kottar police station had prior enmity with Thiyagu alias Thiyagarajan, 40, of the same area and his friends over administering a temple in their area. Against this backdrop, an armed gang hacked Manikandan to death even as he was speaking with his brother Ramesh on July 7, 2010.

The Kottar police arrested Thiyagarajan, his associates Ashok Kumar, 35, Sivakandan, 35, Udhayakumar, Udhayashankar and Sudhan, all from the same area, in connection with this murder.

As Ramesh approached the court seeking CB-CID inquiry, his prayer was allowed.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the court of Principal District Judge, Tirunelveli, Nazir Ahmed, who awarded life imprisonment to Thiyagarajan, Ashok Kumar and Sivakandan while acquitting others on Monday.