Lifer for three brothers in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar
Three brothers were on Monday sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for murdering their uncle Marudhan at Tamil Padi under Tiruchuli police station limits in 2009.
Additional District Judge S.D. Parimala fined ₹5,000 each.
The accused, identified as Amirtharaj, 35, Madurai Veeran, 49, and Backiyaraj, 34, along with their father, Irulan, had waylaid, Irulan’s brother, Marudhan, and hacked him to death on August 28.
The Tiruchuli police who arrested all the four said that Marudhan and Irulan had enmity over drawing of water for irrigation from a well common to the family.
When the case came up for hearing, the Judge awarded the brothers life sentence. Meanwhile, Irulan had died during the trial period.
