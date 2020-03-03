Lifer for five in murder case

03 March 2020 19:56 IST

The Additional District Sessions Court (Fast Track Court) here on Tuesday gave life sentence to five persons who were found guilty in a 2017-murder case reported under Rajathani police station limits.

The prosecution said that M. Prabhu of Theppampatti was assaulted by a gang following a quarrel with local people during a temple festival on January 15, 2017.

The police had arrested T. Kannan (24), M. Pandi (44), K. Murugan (38), K. Balamurugan (38) and M. Premkumar (26) were arrested.

When the case came up for final hearing on Tuesday, Judge A. Abdul Kadhar, sentenced them to under go life imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 each.

Theni Superintendent of Police, E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, appreciated the police officials and the Public Prosecutor, Vellaichamy.