Lifeguard training given to fishermen involved in eco-tourism activities

Ramanathapuram

28 January 2022 17:48 IST

Department of Forests has begun a week-long “Beach Lifeguard” training for fishermen involved in the community-based eco-tourism project on Thursday.

Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar, inaugurated the training programme in which 15 fishermen would be given training on rescuing and life-saving techniques.

Advertising

Advertising

Local fishermen community is running the eco-tourism activities in Kurusadai, Karangadu, Pitchai Moopan Valasai in Ramanathapuram district and Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district.

The eco-tourism sites have boating facilities with glass-bottom boats which helps tourists view the marine life and coral reef.

Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh (Mandapam), who is coordinating the training programme, said that the focus was on teaching the fishermen on rescuing tourists if they accidentally fell into the sea.

They were also taught how to use ropes to rescue more than one tourists from the sea.

Besides, life-save techniques for emergency health-related issues, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, were also being taught to them.