Life term for trio in murder case

Tirunelveli

11 December 2020 20:08 IST

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to three persons for murdering a youth.

According to prosecution, Ramakrishnan, 52, of Devipattinam under Sivagiri police station limits bought mutton from butcher Udaiyaar of the same area for Deepavali celebrations in 2010. As Ramakrishnan did not give money for the mutton, Udaiyaar filed a complaint at Sivagiri police station.

Subsequently, Ramakrishnan and Udaiyaar were asked to appear for interrogation. When Udaiyaar went to the police station C. Murugan, 38, of Devitpattinam accompanied the butcher. After the end of the interrogation, Ramakrishnan was asked to give ₹800 to Udaiyaar towards the mutton he had bought.

As Ramakrishnan got agitated, his relative A. Antonysamy, 46, with the backing of Ramakrishnan and his sons Sakthivel, 25, and Dharmar, 31, stabbed Murugan, his relatives J. Isravel, 35, and S. Kaliyaan even as they were standing at a public place in the village on November 18, 2010.

After being admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Isravel succumbed to his injuries the next day. Subsequently, the Sivagiri police arrested Antonysamy, Ramakrishnan, Sakthivel and Dharmar. Even as the trial of the case was going on, Ramakrishnan died.

First Additional Sessions Judge Kokila awarded triple life imprisonment to Antonysamy and double life term to Sakthivel and Dharmar on Friday. However, the sentence will go concurrently.