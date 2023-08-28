ADVERTISEMENT

Life term for sexual assault

August 28, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The special court for POCSO cases here has awarded life imprisonment to a labourer for sexually assaulting a minor boy.

According to prosecution, P. Sudalaimani, 35, of Mahizhampuram under Thattapparai police station limits sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy from a village in this area in 2014 and the police arrested him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

 Special Court Judge for POCSO Cases Swaminathan awarded life imprisonment to Sudalaimani and slapped a fine of ₹ 11,000 on Monday.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured the police team comprising Inspectors Felix Suresh Peter, Vanitha Rani and Shantha Kumari and Public Prosecutor Muthulakshmi for ensuring the conviction of the accused.

