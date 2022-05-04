Life term for sexual assault

TIRUNELVELI

The Special Court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Cases here on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment until death to a youth for sexually assaulting a girl in 2018.

According to prosecution, mason M. Vignesh, 24, of Ramaiyanpatti near here sexually assaulted a girl, studying class 5 from a village near here, in 2018 and a case was subsequently registered by Tirunelveli All Women Police Station police, who arrested the accused.

Judicial Magistrate of District Special Court for POCSO Cases Anbu Selvi sentenced Vignesh on Wednesday to be in prison until he breathes his last and slapped a fine of ₹ 25,000.