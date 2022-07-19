Life term for murdering father

TIRUNELVELI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a youth for murdering his father.

According to prosecution, M. Selvaraj, 40, of Ooththankulam under Chinnakovilaankulam police station limits in Tenkasi district, used to pick up quarrel with his father Madappan, 65, as the aged man did not take any steps to get his son married. When an altercation broke out between them, Selvaraj attacked his father with a stone even as he was feeding the cattle in the cowshed on October 10, 2020. He died on the spot.

First Additional Sessions Court judge Jacinta Martin awarded life imprisonment to Selvaraj on Tuesday.