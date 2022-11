Life term for murder

November 25, 2022

The Additional Sessions Court here sentenced M. Manikandan, 40, of Palani to life imprisonment. According to police, he hacked his father P. Marimuthu, 75, to death on March 27, 2019 due to a dispute in the family. The Palani Town police arrested him and remanded in judicial custody. Additional District Judge P.Karunanithi on Thursday sentenced Manikandan to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

