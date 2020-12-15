Life term for murder

A court here on Tuesday has awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering a youth.
According to prosecution, Chandrasekar alias Panju, 35, of Manthiyoor under Kadayam police station limits had a fight with Murugan, 40, of the same place during a temple festival. Consequent to this, Murugan, two of his brothers and six others murdered Chandrasekar on July 25, 2011. The Kadayam police arrested Murugan and eight others, all from Manthiyoor.
Third Additional District Sessions Judge Ravishankar, while sentencing Murugan to life imprisonment and slapping a fine of ₹1,000, awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to Kalidas.
The Judge also awarded one year imprisonment to Mari Raj, Ganapathi, Ramesh, Chellappa, Sankarammal, Rajkumar and Thangadurai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath