Life term for murder

A court here on Tuesday has awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering a youth.

According to prosecution, Chandrasekar alias Panju, 35, of Manthiyoor under Kadayam police station limits had a fight with Murugan, 40, of the same place during a temple festival. Consequent to this, Murugan, two of his brothers and six others murdered Chandrasekar on July 25, 2011. The Kadayam police arrested Murugan and eight others, all from Manthiyoor.

Third Additional District Sessions Judge Ravishankar, while sentencing Murugan to life imprisonment and slapping a fine of ₹1,000, awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to Kalidas.

The Judge also awarded one year imprisonment to Mari Raj, Ganapathi, Ramesh, Chellappa, Sankarammal, Rajkumar and Thangadurai.