Life term for murder

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a youth for murdering a former village panchayat president.

According to the prosecution, driver K. Kalidas, 27, of Vadakku Ilanthaikulam near Kayathar was harassing a girl from the same area and pestered her to marry him. As the girl told her relative and former village panchayat president Pandi alias Muthupandi, 55, of the same area about the problem she was facing, he warned Kalidas not to harass the girl any more.

Agitated over this, Kalidas assaulted Muthupandi even as he was going to open a valve on August 11, 2017 to ensure drinking water supply in public taps. When Muthupandi sustained injury and fell down, Kalidas attacked him with the stone repeatedly killing him on the spot.

The Kayathar police arrested Kalidas.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Gowthaman, while slapping a fine of ₹ 5,000 on Kalidas, awarded him life imprisonment on Thursday.