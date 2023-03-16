HamberMenu
Youth gets life term for burning minor girl alive 

March 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Nagercoil has awarded life imprisonment to a youth who burnt alive a minor girl on May 25, 2013.

According to prosecution, Everest (23) of Keezha Muttom was in love with a 16-year-old girl from Azhikkal. As the girl’s parents were opposed to the relationship and warned her against continuing the affair, the girl stopped talking to Everest. Agitated over this, Everest burnt her alive at her house. Vellichanthai police arrested Everest.

Mahila Court Judge Joseph Joy on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to Everest for murdering the girl and another 10 years of imprisonment for trespassing into her house with the intention of murdering her. The sentence will run concurrently.

