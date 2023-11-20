Life term awarded to man for murdering wife

November 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Srivilliputtur Mahila Court has awarded life sentence to a 34-year-old man, G. Karuppiah, for having murdered his wife, Kousalya, in 2018 near Watrap.

According to prosecution, the man from Sethunarayanapuram under Watrap police station limits had a domestic quarrel with his wife. On October 1, 2018, he murdered her.

When the case came up for hearing, the Mahila Court judge found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo life term. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 8,000 on him.

Meanwhile, Periyakulam Subordinate Judge K. Mariappan has awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to V. Lakshmanan for attempting to murder a local man S. Sivakumar in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thenkarai police had registered a case against Lakshmanan for slitting the throat of Sivakumar with a blade near the graveyard on February 27, 2022. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 3,000 on him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.