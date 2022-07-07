Life sentence

The Mahila court in Madurai has convicted and sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2016. Following a quarrel between the two over the man’s drinking habits, he had poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Sessions Judge S. Kirubakaran Mathuram sentenced Kaleeswaran of Oomachikulam to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Meenaponnu. She suffered severe burns and died the next day at the hospital.