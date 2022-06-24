Life sentence
The Special Court dealing with POCSO Act cases in Madurai has sentenced two men from Madurai district to life imprisonment for having sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl in 2017. They were booked under various Sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST (PoA) Act. The court imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 and Rs 16,000 respectively on the two men.
