Madurai

Life sentence

The Special Court dealing with POCSO Act cases in Madurai has sentenced two men from Madurai district to life imprisonment for having sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl in 2017. They were booked under various Sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST (PoA) Act. The court imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 and Rs 16,000 respectively on the two men.


Printable version | Jun 24, 2022 11:14:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/life-sentence/article65562342.ece

