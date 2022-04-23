Life sentence imposed on man in murder case set aside

HC sentences him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside life sentence imposed on a man from Theni district and acquitted two others in a murder case.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal preferred by three persons, K. Mokkai, and his sons M. Udayakumar and M. Muthu alias Mandani. Theni Mahila Court had sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The prosecution case was that following a sudden quarrel between two families, a woman was hacked to death by the trio in 2012. The three accused and the deceased woman were residing in opposite houses. It was said that Udayakumar teased the woman’s granddaughter in 2011.

A police complaint was lodged and Udayakumar was arrested, following which enmity arose between the two families. Under these circumstances, the woman’s family arranged the marriage of her granddaughter.

It was said that when a panthal was put up in front of the house for the marriage, the accused heaped crushed stones and sand in front of the woman’s house. When she questioned their act, the accused attacked her with billhooks and she succumbed to her injuries.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar observed that there was some exaggeration in the case. There was a quarrel between the two families and there were heated arguments which lasted for some time. The occurrence was a result of a sudden quarrel between the two families and without any premeditation, the court said.

The court set aside the conviction of Udayakumar under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) and instead convicted him under Section 304 (i) of the IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). He was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. Mandani and Mokkai were acquitted of all charges.