Life-saving procedure performed on woman

Doctors of Government District Headquarters Hospital of Dindigul successfully performed a life-saving procedure on a 29-year-old woman from Kodaikanal to remove her non-functioning left kidney, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean K.K. Vijayakumar said it was performed by a team led by T. Suresh Babu, Head, Department of Surgery. “It is significant to note that this procedure was performed even during the testing times like the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Babu said the woman had severe pain in her left loin. “After it was found that her left kidney was not functioning, we initiated nephrectomy (surgery to remove a kidney) after she tested negative for COVID-19. Also, the left kidney was filled with pus. Hence, it was all the more important to perform the surgery,” he said.