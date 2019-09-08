‘Life jackets should be mandatory for fishermen’

Ramanathapuram

Mechanised boat and country boat fishermen venturing into the sea for fishing often showed ‘scant respect’ for safety gears and failed to carry life jackets though the Fisheries department has made wearing life jackets mandatory.

Two country boat fishermen drowned and two others feared drowned when their newly purchased boat capsized in the sea off Mallipattinam on Tuesday, when they were sailing from Cuddalore to Rameswaram. In July, two country boat fishermen from Pamban had drowned after their fishing vessel capsized.

In both the cases, the fishermen failed to carry life jackets. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Marine police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) held the view that loss of lives in the two recent cases could have been averted had the victims worn or carried life jackets.

Leaders of various fishermen associations also shared the view and suggested that wearing life jackets should be made compulsory for fishermen on the lines of compulsory helmet wearing for two-wheeler riders.

P. Sesu Raja, mechanised boat fishermen leader, opined that the law on wearing of life jackets should be enforced strictly. Officials could issue fishing tokens only if the fishermen carried life jackets while setting out for fishing, he suggested.

Pointing that country boat fishermen often met with such accidents, he said officials should restrain them venturing into the sea without life jackets and during adverse weather conditions.

Fishermen associations would launch a campaign and insist on fishermen carrying life jackets, he said.

E. Kathavarayan, Deputy Director of Fisheries, said the department had distributed lifebuoys and life jackets at subsidised rates to the fishermen but they seldom used them. Officials would step up awareness campaign, he said.