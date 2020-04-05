Life in Melur continues as usual, say residents

In Melur town and surrounding villages, despite six people testing positive for COVID-19, movement of public continues as usual, say residents.

B. Stalin, a resident, said that only streets near the bus stand, vegetable market and the Government hospital have been cordoned off. This was apart from areas like Mohamadiyapuram, S. Kallampatti, Kottai Kinaru Street and Santhapettai which have been sealed as part of the district administration's containment plan. According to him, the implementation of Section 144 is not as effective.

“Children can be seen playing. Grocery shops are open through the day and some tea shops are also functioning. Picketing is seen only in Madurai city,” he says.

S. Maran, a resident of Nehruji Street, says that social distancing was not being followed in grocery shops here.

“Although some people can be seen standing in a queue at stores when they first open in the morning but as the day progresses, it becomes chaotic. The closure of Melur market is a big relief but people can be seen thronging small shops. Several residents do not understand the importance of staying at home during this time and they are treating this as a holiday,” he says.

According to a resident M. Jinnah, who lives near Mohamadiyapuram, an area which has been quarantined by the district administration, movement of all people here has been restricted. “However, lack of proper planning is causing constraints for those residing here”, he says.

“Many struggle to buy groceries. Since there not many voluntary organisations, the residents are dependent on the services of the municipality which brings vegetables in vans,” he said.

A total of 2,714 households where 10,448 people reside, are now part of the containment zone. District Collector T. G. Vinay says that awareness is being spread in areas around Melur. “Just like the Corporation area, Melur too has been bifurcated into sections. Supervision will be stricter henceforth,” he added.