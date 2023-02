February 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Mahila Court here has awarded life imprisonment to a youth for murdering a woman.

According to the prosecution, Navaneethakrishnan, 28, of Thaazhaiyoothu near here murdered Poornavalli, 33, of the same area on May 28, 2017 due to prior enmity. The Mahila Court Judge awarded life imprisonment to Navaneethakrishnan and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him on Tuesday.