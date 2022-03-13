Life-convict jumps parole, Vembakottai police registers case

:A life-convict, S. Karuppasamy alias Innasimuthu, of Mela Thayilpatti, who was let out on parole from the Madurai Central Prison, has absconded.

The police said that Karuppasamy was out on parole between March 2 and 7 to visit his ailing mother. However, he did not return to the prison on March 8.

Based on a complaint by the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison (in-charge), Vasanth Kannan, Vembakottai police have registered a case.