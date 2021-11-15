Life convict gets 30-day ordinary leave

Madurai

15 November 2021 22:21 IST

The State government has granted 30-day ordinary leave to P. Ravichandran, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, pursuant to the direction given by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Ravichandran was granted ordinary leave with certain conditions. The High Court in its order on September 2 directed the Secretary to the Home Department to consider the representation made by P. Rajeswari, mother of Ravichandran, who sought the grant of ordinary leave for her son. In her plea, she said that she recently underwent eye surgery. She sought ordinary leave for her son so that he could take care of her as there was no one to do so. She said that she was facing health issues.

