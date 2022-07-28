Life convict escapes

TIRUNELVELI

A life convict escaped on Wednesday evening.

Sources said life convict David, 40, from Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district, who had been deployed in the Freedom Bazaar of Palayamkottai Central Prison and the eatery attached to it, took the bike of a customer and escaped on Wednesday even before the prison personnel could react. The Perumalpuram police have registered a case and are on the lookout for him.