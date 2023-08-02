Life convict dies in prison in Tirunelveli

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

A life convict died in the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Tuesday. Police said Balaiah, 52, of Kovilammalpuram near Kalakkad in Tirunelveli was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his brother-in-law Nambi, 55, and Nambi’s son N. Ramesh, 24, in 2014 after a quarrel with his wife. Lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison, Balaiah swooned on Tuesday and was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, he died on the way. Perumalpuram police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.