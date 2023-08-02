ADVERTISEMENT

Life convict dies in prison in Tirunelveli

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A life convict died in the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Tuesday.  Police said Balaiah, 52, of Kovilammalpuram near Kalakkad in Tirunelveli was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his brother-in-law Nambi, 55, and Nambi’s son N. Ramesh, 24, in 2014 after a quarrel with his wife. Lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison, Balaiah swooned on Tuesday and was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.  However, he died on the way. Perumalpuram police have registered a case.

