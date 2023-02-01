ADVERTISEMENT

Licences of 14 fireworks units suspended

February 01, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Licences of 14 fireworks units in Virudhunagar district that were found to have violated various safety rules have been suspended.

In a statement, Collector. J. Meghanath Reddy said that during inspections carried out by special teams formed by the district administration, it was found that these units flouted safety measures. Among the violations were leasing out of firework units and storage of excess quantity of chemicals.

The units should be run only by the licensee and leasing them out in violation of the safety rules would attract Criminal action against the licensee and the lessee. Besides, the licence of the units would be permanently cancelled. The violators would also be permanently banned from getting fireworks units licence in future.

