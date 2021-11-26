Licence of nine fertilizer dealers cancelled

Theni

26 November 2021 20:23 IST

They had sold urea and other commodities at an inflated price to farmers

The licence of nine fertilizer dealers in Theni district has been cancelled after surprise checks revealed that they sold urea and other commodities at an inflated price to farmers, said Collector K. V. Muralidharan here on Friday.

Presiding over the farmers’ grievance meeting here at the Collectorate, he said that 12 other dealers have been given warning after they promised not to indulge in such a malpractice.

The Collector said that farmers were free to lodge complaints with the officials directly and assured that action would be swift. The farmers can contact at 8300108666 and register the complaints on shortage or price fluctuations and among others.

The fertilizer dealers were instructed to sell at the price issued by the government. Any attempt to hoard or adulterate would also be viewed seriously. The flying squads have been told to be vigilant, he told the meeting.

The farmers wanted the district administration to open a Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society at Anaikaraipatti. The Collector asked the officials to examine the modalities.

Rainfall much higher

During the meeting, when farmers raised concerns about encroachment in waterbodies, the Collector said that the district had received 829.80 mm against the normal annual rainfall of 773.60 mm. Till date, the district received 1,186 mm rain. For November, against 146.5 mm average rainfall, the district had received 218.54 mm, which was 72 mm higher than the normal average.

The farmers were told to expand the crop coverage area and benefit. There were also complaints on delay in sanctioning crop loans through the PACBs. The officials assured the farmers that they would look into the complaints and take action.

District Forest Officer S. Vidya, District Revenue Oofficer T. Subramanian and Joint Director (Agriculture) T. Alagu Nagendran also participated in the meeting.