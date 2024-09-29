Licence of fireworks unit suspended following blast on Saturday

Licence of Tirumurugan Fireworks unit at Sattur where a major explosion on Saturday destroyed a huge quantity of finished and unfinished fireworks goods and damaged buildings of several houses around it has been suspended.

Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer, R. Rajendran, ordered the suspension of licence issued by him under Arms Act after the police registered a case of negligence against the licence-holder of the factory, K. Chithra, supervisor, N. Saravanakumar, and foreman, P. Chandrasekaran, all from Sivakasi.

They were booked for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance and causing damage under different Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under the provisions of The Indian Explosives Act, 1884.

While the workers had been arrested, Chithra was not traceable, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, N. Nagarajan, said the workers had abruptly wound up their work on the previous day, Friday, as it started to rain heavily.

“They had hurriedly removed the finished and semi-finished goods into a truck parked on the fireworks unit premises and covered with tarpaulin sheets. This has led to the fire accident,” said the DSP.

The DRO said officials of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation would conduct an enquiry into the accident.

The truck was completely destroyed in the accident and a pick van was partially damaged. Besides, razing to ground eight working sheds in the unit, the blast affected people in nearby villages like Muthalnaickenpatti where the doors and windows of the Government high school and several houses were damaged. Similarly, several houses in Keezha Ottampatti were also damaged due to vibration.