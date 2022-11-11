Licence holder of fireworks unit arrested 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 11, 2022 21:20 IST

Sindupatti police in Madurai district on Friday arrested one Anushya Devi, the licence holder of VBM Fireworks Unit at Azhagusirai where an explosion at the fireworks unit on November 10 killed five workers and injured several others.

The police have booked a case against Anushya Devi and two others Vellaiappan and Pandi for offences under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act, including negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Five workers, including a woman, were killed in a powerful explosion at a working shed of the fireworks unit near Karumathur in Madurai district. The workers were involved in the mixing of chemicals to make aerial crackers at the unit. The explosion took place at around 1.30 p.m. At least 13 workers were injured of whom six are critical.

