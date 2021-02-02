LIC employees to intensify stir against move to raise FDI cap

The Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap in the insurance sector from 49% to 74% has triggered unrest among employees of Life Insurance Corporatiuon (LIC), who staged a demonstration in front of the LIC Divisional Office in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

While presenting the Union government’s Budget proposals for the next fiscal in the joint session of the Parliament on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said the FDI cap would be upwardly revised to 74% from existing 49% “with safety measures.” “The Centre’s decision to go in for Initial Public Offer (IPO) or increasing FDI will undermine the well-being of LIC, its employees and also the policyholders. This dangerous move will enable foreign investors or a small number of billionaires to control LIC’s valuable resources worth lakhs of crores of rupees. Hence, we will resist this move tooth and nail,” said Muthukumarasamy, secretary of LIC Employees Union, addressing the protestors.

He said the LIC, despite stiff competition from private players, had won the people’s trust and hence was leading the sector. It had been sharing its surplus funds with the government and the policyholders as per its founding objectives. They would be weakened if the IPO was allowed.

“It will fall into the hands of the foreign companies if the FDI is increased. The profits given to the government for executing welfare schemes and development projects and shared with the investors will go the hands of a small number of super rich investors or foreign firms,” he said.

He said the All India Insurance Employees’ Association and the Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union were mobilising public opinion against increasing FDI cap in insurance sector. Moreover, 350 MPs had been explained about the danger of the proposal. “The people and the MPs have understood the threat. With their backing, we will fight against this move,” Mr. Muthukumarasamy said.