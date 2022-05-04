LIC employees stage walkout protest

Around 200 employees of Life Insurance Corporation on Wednesday staged a walkout protest in the city condemning the Union government’s decision to sell a part of its stake holding in the company through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will be open for retail and institutional investors across India between May 4 and 9.

The two-hour walkout protest between 11.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. was staged by employees from eight LIC branches at the Divisional Office in Sellur.

The protest was called by Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU), Madurai Division, under the aegis of All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA). Similar protests were held nationwide by various LIC employees’ unions.

The protesters raised slogans opposing the Union government’s move to privatise the company.

“The success of our continuous protests led to the government reducing its stake dilution from the initially proposed 10% to 5%, and finally to 3.5% from its stake holding of 100% in LIC through the IPO,” said N. P. Ramesh Kannan, general secretary of the ICEU.

They also strongly condemned the pegging of LIC’s market value at ₹6 lakh crore by the actuarial firm, Milliman Advisors LLP. It was earlier pegged by the same firm in February at ₹13 lakh crore.

M. Balasubramanian, district president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, S. Balasubramanian, zonal joint secretary, Madurai Region General Insurance Employees Association, and S. Gopalakrishnan, treasurer, LIC Pensioners Association, were among those who were present.