LIC employees oppose announcements made in budget

Madurai

Members of Madurai Division of Insurance Corporation Employees' Union staged a demonstration here on Tuesday condemning the announcements made for the insurance industry in the Union budget.

Headed by Association General Secretary N.P. Ramesh Kannan, the protesters criticised the announcement that the government would amend the Insurance Act 1938 to increase Foreign Direct Investment in the insurance sector from 49% to 74% and allow foreign ownership in insurance with some safeguards. The announcement to privatise one general insurance company and two public sector banks was also criticised.

The protesters also opposed the announcement that the government would bring the LIC IPO in this financial year.

FDI hike in insurance would only help foreign capital gain greater control over the domestic savings. It is important that in a developing economy like India, the State exercises greater control over domestic savings, said the protesters.

The protesters said that privatisation of any public sector general insurance company is not in the interest of the nation. Despite the slowdown in the economy, the public sector general insurance companies have recorded an impressive growth in the recent period, the protesters said.

They said that the LIC IPO announcement will be a be a big blow to the very concept of “Atmanirvar Bharat” that the government has been constantly emphasising upon. The LIC IPO will undermine the very objectives of its creation, the protesters said.