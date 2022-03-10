LIC employees, agents stage protest against IPO

Life Insurance Corporation of India employees and agents staged a demonstration here on Thursday against the move to come out with the Initial Public Offer (IPO). This was the first step towards privatisation and this should be stopped, they said

They took out a candle light march in protest against the decision. They staged a demonstration in front of all the LIC offices in Madurai district after office hours condemning the Central government’s decision to list LIC shares in the stock market.

Similar protests were staged in the nearby districts like Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar. The members said that if the decision was not withdrawn, they would stage a day-long protest.

They said that the very objective of the service motive of the LIC would be lost and it would have an impact on the customers. The members said that the employees and the agents have been staging various demonstrations in this regard throughout Tamil Nadu.

They said that if the decision was not withdrawn they would stage further protests. Many trade unions have also urged the Centre to withdraw the decision and have planned to stage a protest on March 28 and 29.