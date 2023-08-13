LIC considered best in industry, says AIIEA

August 13, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is considered the best in the industry for its excellent functioning across the country, with the claims rate at 99%, according to the All India Insurance Employees Association.

Speaking at the 67th regional conference of LIC (Madurai Region) on Sunday, association general secretary Srikant Mishra said there was no need to crowd the insurance industry. However, in a bid to bring in private players, the Centre had introduced peculiar concepts, which was unnecessary, as it would not benefit the general public but only a few private persons.

He pointed out that though the per capita income of the country was relatively low, when it came to insurance, the public were keen to invest their disposable income. The rise in the number of policies from 20 crore to 40 crore by LIC was proof.

In a bid to accommodate the private sector, the Centre had reduced the equity capital of private insurance companies. This was not only dangerous, but also risky. Insurance was a long-term contract and there should be a fair gap between liability and its assets. Precisely, the assets should be 150% more than the liability.

Bringing down the capital adequacy ratio could lead to instability, Me. Mishra warned and recalled the recent crisis that evolved in the USA and ultimately resulted in closure of a bank. Under such circumstances, the hard-earned savings of the people go off unnoticed.

On the recruitment demand for class 3 and 4 categories in LIC, he said with rising customer expectations, the Corporation had to urgently recruit employees. Not listening or neglecting leads to stress among the serving staff members. Hence, the government should immediately start the recruitment process so that the services could be improved further. Close to 25,000 employees had retired over the last 10 years following superannuation and filling up vacancies was very much essential.

Sivakasi Congress MLA AMSG Asokan presided. Sivakasi Mayor Sangeetha Inbam flagged off a rally taken out by members in the city to mark the inauguration of the conference. Office-bearers, including N. Suresh Kumar, D. Senthil Kumar and N.P. Ramesh Kannan, spoke. Various resolutions were passed at the conference.

