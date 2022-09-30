LIC agents stage protests in Dindigul and Theni

Members of LIC Agents’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office branches at Palani Road and Salai Road in Dindigul on Friday.

The demonstration was led by its president N. Muthusamy. The protestors raised slogans to increase the bonus given to policyholders and to withdraw levying GST on policies.

Their demands included increasing the gratuity of agents, to create an exclusive welfare fund and to provide medical claim to every agent.

Secretary R. Palani Muthukumar, treasurer K. Lalitha and others were present.

A similar protest was staged in front of the LIC office in Periyakulam in Theni district.

They demanded a hike in commission for agents and an increase in group insurance from ₹12 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

The protest was led by LIC Agents Association secretary Ramamoorthy and treasurer Kalaiselvan.