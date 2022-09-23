LIC agents stage protest in support of their demands

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 23, 2022 19:49 IST

LIC agents staging demonstration in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Members of LIC Agents’ Association staged a demonstration appealing to the Union government to extend pension, medical claim among other benefits. The demonstration was staged in front of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office on Salai Road in Dindigul on Friday.

The demonstration was led by its president N. Muthusamy. The protestors raised slogans to increase the commission rates given to agents as well as to provide pension. They demanded to stop levying GST on policies which has created additional burden for the customers.

Increasing bonus for LIC policy holders was one of their other demands

“As promised, gratuity from the current ₹3 lakh must be raised to ₹20 lakh as well as group insurance. It becomes very difficult for agents when they are left to fend for themselves while falling sick, hence medical claims must be provided to all, and not just club members,” said Mr Muthusamy.

Their demands included creating a welfare fund for LIC agents.

Secretary R. Palani Muthukumar, treasurer K. Lalitha and others were present.

