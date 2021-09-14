Library officer detained

RAMANATHAPURAM

14 September 2021 21:02 IST

J. Kannan, 59, District Library Officer (in-charge), was arrested on charges of bribery by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police here on Tuesday.

Senthil Kumar, 35, filed a complaint that he, a differently abled person, was working as a librarian on the basis of a wage of ₹ 300 a day. He was posted in a branch library at Mallur near Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district. It is said that the employee’s post has to be renewed after 90 days. When he completed 85 days, he approached the district library officer seeking renewal for which the superior had demanded ₹30,000.

When he stated that he would not be able to pay so much, the officer reportedly threatened to post another candidate in his place. Apprehending that he may turn jobless, Senthil Kumar lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police. Armed with ₹ 5,000 cash, Senthil Kumar approached Kannan and offered him to take it as advance when the V&AC DSP Unnikrishnan, Inspectors Rajeswari and Kumaresan, who were hiding in the vicinity, trapped him. After arresting the district library officer, the police seized his laptop and a few documents in his office. They were interrogating him for about two hours.

Further investigation was on.