Library to be set up in memory of John Moses

A library cum readers’ circle in memory of the late leader K John Moses, State general secretary of Janata Dal (Secular), would be established in the city.

A decision to this effect was taken at a remembrance meeting here on Sunday. The Samamkudi Makkal Iyakkam state president C J Rajan presided. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, DMK district secretary G. Thalapathi, CPI(M) district secretary Vijayarajan, CPI district secretary P. Sethuraman, district Congress president V. Karthikeyan, MDMK district secretary Pudur V. Boominathan, SOCO Trust managing trustee Mahaboob Batcha, advocate Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary’s former principal Dhyan Chand Carr recalled their association with John Moses.

ArchBishop Antony Pappusami unveiled a portrait of John Moses and recalled his contributions to the society.