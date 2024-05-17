Library, gym, indoor play arena inaugurated on AR Police campus in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli City Commissioner of Police Pa. Moorthy inaugurated the library, indoor play arena and the gymnasium established at the Armed Reserve Police campus in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Mr. Moorthy, who has set up a library in his ancestral house in Dindigul district for the benefit of candidates preparing for competitive examinations, has created these facilities with the help of a few sponsors. A collection of 550 books for competitive examinations sourced from leading coaching centres is the backbone of the library.

“This library has been created to encourage the uniformed personnel to move up in their career by writing competitive examinations. These books will be immensely helpful to the aspirants,” said Mr. Moorthy.

Books on literature, both Tamil and English, short stories, general knowledge, Year Books, newspapers, etc., have also been kept in the library.

While the indoor play arena has carom and chess boards, the full-fledged gym has all equipment. An exclusive area has been created for women constables to relax.

“Besides enriching your knowledge, this facility will also keep you fit physically as the uniformed personnel should be physically and mentally fit,” The Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera (Tirunelveli East) and V. Geetha (Tirunelveli West), trustees of ‘Manitham Trust’ ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali and Mohammed Saleem, who sponsored a smart TV, furniture, books for the library, chess and carom boards were present.