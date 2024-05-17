GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Library, gym, indoor play arena inaugurated on AR Police campus in Tirunelveli

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 09:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy at the newly inaugurated library at Armed Reserve Police campus  in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy at the newly inaugurated library at Armed Reserve Police campus  in Palayamkottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Tirunelveli City Commissioner of Police Pa. Moorthy inaugurated the library, indoor play arena and the gymnasium established at the Armed Reserve Police campus in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Mr. Moorthy, who has set up a library in his ancestral house in Dindigul district for the benefit of candidates preparing for competitive examinations, has created these facilities with the help of a few sponsors. A collection of 550 books for competitive examinations sourced from leading coaching centres is the backbone of the library.

“This library has been created to encourage the uniformed personnel to move up in their career by writing competitive examinations. These books will be immensely helpful to the aspirants,” said Mr. Moorthy.

Books on literature, both Tamil and English, short stories, general knowledge, Year Books, newspapers, etc., have also been kept in the library.

While the indoor play arena has carom and chess boards, the full-fledged gym has all equipment. An exclusive area has been created for women constables to relax.

“Besides enriching your knowledge, this facility will also keep you fit physically as the uniformed personnel should be physically and mentally fit,” The Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera (Tirunelveli East) and V. Geetha (Tirunelveli West), trustees of ‘Manitham Trust’ ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali and Mohammed Saleem, who sponsored a smart TV, furniture, books for the library, chess and carom boards were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.