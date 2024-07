Train No. 16618/ 16617 Coimbatore- Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram)- Coimbatore weekly Express has been provided with LHB rakes.

A statement said the train with new rake would run from Coimbatore from July 16 (Tuesday) and from Rameswaram from July 17 (Wednesday). The composition of the train is eight sleeper class coaches, seven AC three-tier, one AC two-tier, three general second class coaches, one differently abled-friendly coach and one generator car.