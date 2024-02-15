LGBTQIA+ community members give sugggestions for draft policy

February 15, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

A zonal-level consultation meeting was held at the Madurai Collectorate on Thursday with the participation of representatives from LGBTQIA+ community from southern districts and officials from the District Social Welfare Department.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner of Social Welfare V. Amuthavalli. The members of the community offered their suggestions and recommendations for preparation of draft policy being framed by the State government for their welfare. The draft policy pertains to creation of opportunities for members of their community in education, employment, housing, healthcare and other sectors.

Such zonal-level meetings are being conducted across the State following a direction from the Madras High Court to frame a policy for the welfare of the LGBTQIA+ community.

At the meeting, the members of the community from the southern districts aired their grievances. They discussed education and employment opportunities. They said that even with valid documents some of them could not get voter identity cards.

The recommendations from the zonal-level meeting would be forwarded to the government for the framing of the policy. Over 150 people from the LGBTQIA+ community participated in the meeting.

However, activist Grace Banu was of the opinion that separate policies should be framed based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The issues and the problems faced were different and should not be be mixed, Ms. Banu said.

